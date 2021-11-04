Advertisement

Appointments for Pfizer’s kid-size COVID -19 shot now available

The kid-sized dose will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.
Illinois has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer...
Illinois has adopted the CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mike Miletich)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department, CVS, and Walgreens will begin offering Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11 in November following the final signoff of Pfizer’s kid-size dose by the CDC.

Officials say the kid-sized dose will be just one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The Knox County Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to the new age group by appointment only starting Friday, Nov. 5. The KCHD website said they encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s pediatrician if they had questions or concerns.

Parents can make an appointment for their child at KCHD by calling 865-215-5555.

Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 but parents can schedule the appointment ahead of time. Select CVS pharmacies will also be distributing the shots beginning, Sunday, Nov. 7.

Parents can make an appointment for their child on the Walgreens or CVS websites.

Millions of the pediatric shots started being delivered this week to states, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies in orange caps, to avoid mix-ups with purple-capped vials of adult vaccine, according to officials.

Pfizer’s study of 2,268 children found the kid-size vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The study was based on 16 diagnoses among kids given dummy shots compared to just three who got the actual vaccination.

They are also testing shots for babies and preschoolers and expect data around the end of the year.

In the U.S., there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations of kids ages 5 to 11, about a third requiring intensive care, according to government data. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age group, with additional reports under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says
The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says

Latest News

(L to R)- Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company; Carol Agee, Dollywood Community...
Dollywood donation to Sevier County Food Ministries will help with holiday meals
At Clingmans Dome and in the Smokies
Gray skies linger Friday before warming sunshine pops out
Greenville Woman’s Club to host 50th annual Holiday Bazaar
Neyland Stadium
Tennessee concludes NCAA violation investigation