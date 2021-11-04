Appointments for Pfizer’s kid-size COVID -19 shot now available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department, CVS, and Walgreens will begin offering Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11 in November following the final signoff of Pfizer’s kid-size dose by the CDC.

Officials say the kid-sized dose will be just one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

The Knox County Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to the new age group by appointment only starting Friday, Nov. 5. The KCHD website said they encouraged parents to reach out to their child’s pediatrician if they had questions or concerns.

Parents can make an appointment for their child at KCHD by calling 865-215-5555.

Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children beginning Saturday, Nov. 6 but parents can schedule the appointment ahead of time. Select CVS pharmacies will also be distributing the shots beginning, Sunday, Nov. 7.

Parents can make an appointment for their child on the Walgreens or CVS websites.

Millions of the pediatric shots started being delivered this week to states, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies in orange caps, to avoid mix-ups with purple-capped vials of adult vaccine, according to officials.

Pfizer’s study of 2,268 children found the kid-size vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The study was based on 16 diagnoses among kids given dummy shots compared to just three who got the actual vaccination.

They are also testing shots for babies and preschoolers and expect data around the end of the year.

In the U.S., there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations of kids ages 5 to 11, about a third requiring intensive care, according to government data. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age group, with additional reports under investigation.

