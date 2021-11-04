Dollywood donation to Sevier County Food Ministries will help with holiday meals

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the holiday season approaching, Sevier County Food Ministries is stocking up for holiday meals. Dollywood stepped up on Thursday with a $65,000 donation that will help cover those costs.

Hundreds of bags of food leave the ministry each week to help supplement the dietary needs of the county.

“Our food ministry is funded by faith and we count on our community to come through. Dollywood is the leader, but we have so many other businesses and individuals and churches that support us,” said Jim Davis with the Sevier County Food Ministry. “With support like this, we’re going to be able to provide supplemental food for whoever needs it. And that means everybody who needs it.”

Dollywood’s President Eugene Naughton said the money raised during Sevier County Days is their way of supporting the neighbors in the community.

“The way the economy is and how strong people are dealing with pricing. It’s even more important now than ever for us to be able to be here to support our community,” said Naughton. “If you think back to our founding Herschend family, Jack & Pete, the reason they wanted to do this was to do good in the community. This is just our way to give back to the people who really need a hand up.”

During Sevier County Days residents of Sevier County can get into the park for $5. This means 13,000 people visited Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country during that week.

Davis said he’s been stocking the warehouse with all he can find and he believes more people may need their services as the food prices climb and the traditional layoff season arrives in January.

“The food chain is messed up it’s gonna break a little more as we go. But we were able to get what we need thanks to second harvest we’re their biggest customer,” said Davis. “We have a big plan for Thanksgiving. I think our neighbors and neighbors will be thrilled when they come and see how much is in that bag and we have other ways that we will help.”

Dollywood has donated more than $1.3 million dollars to the food ministry, which includes their generous Thursday donation.

“Our next Sevier County Days start Saturday, so we hope everyone will come out to enjoy Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana and help us support the food ministry. We’ll be able to provide that check to Jim and his staff to help them through the cold winter months when giving following the holidays typically is not as strong,” said Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy Manager.

Sevier County residents — or those who work in the county — must present state or federally issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment at a designated Dollywood ticket booth from Nov. 6 to 14 as park capacity allows.

To guarantee entry into the park, Sevier County residents can pre-purchase and reserve their tickets online by visiting the Sevier County Days website.

After purchasing online, guests must show proof of residency or employment at the Dollywood ticket booth to pick up their tickets.

