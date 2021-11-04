Drizzle and flurries to linger chilly clouds today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold clouds linger in parts of our area longer today, limiting warming and continuing the drizzle to flurries. Then tonight clears, pulling off the blanket and allowing for a freeze and frost to spread out.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy for *most*of our area. That’s important because it’s colder in the Northwest part of our area where it’s been clear for hours. It’s cold mid 30s for lows along the edges of the clouds this morning, with some flurries possible on the Southern Plateau to Northeast Tennessee. Then clouds drop drizzle and hold temperatures around 40 degrees in the Valley. Isolated showers continue to clip the southern Valley to foothills, and change to snowfall at the tops of the mountains above 4,000 feet.

Clouds linger Thursday, but break up and clear out in the afternoon to evening west to east. We’ll have a chilly high around 49 degrees in the Valley, with the clouds lingering in the afternoon. The Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line is in the low 50s with the sun coming out sooner.

That sky clears for everyone by the end of the day, so we share a cold night. We have lows around freeze, with a Frost Advisory in the Valley and Freeze Warning for all higher elevations outlining the Valley.

Frost & Freeze Alerts (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine helps us all out Friday! After that frosty start, we’ll warm to around 55 degrees. There is a chilly breeze that gusts up to 15 mph at times.

Overnights this weekend, are in the low to mid 30s with patchy frost and a few clouds. The afternoons this weekend are gradually warming, to the upper 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

But, the Vols are on the road Saturday to Kentucky where it’s colder. Your I’m All Vol forecast for Lexington is a chilly, clear evening for that 7 PM game.

Tennessee at Kentucky (WVLT)

Afternoon highs are on an upward trend next week, so there is a gradual build backup to “seasonable” temperatures.

Beyond the 8-day, we’re watching for another cold front to bring rain to end next week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

