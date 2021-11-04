Gray skies linger Friday before warming sunshine pops out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coldest air since late April arrives tonight - that’s after all the snow is wrapped up. With helpful sunshine, we finally climb out of the freezer. Still, there are several chilly mornings ahead. A strong fall system stirs up some wind and rain next Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The snow is done. The clouds are not. We may briefly clear overnight, but that only allows the temps to drop even more. That’s why we have a Freeze Warning (indicating an end to the growing season for some). Point is: protect those sensitive plants. What does that term mean? If your plant is likely to get ‘burned’ by a hard freeze, cover it with a blanket or bring it inside. Lows reach 32 in Knoxville and it’ll be in the middle 20s at higher elevations.

Expect to wear a coat Friday morning. You may be scraping some heavier coatings of frost off of your car - if it’s not garage kept. My concern is clouds sticking around - yet again - east of Interstate 75. The cause: a slow-moving storm off of Jacksonville. While there’s no chance of rain locally, cloud cover could be stubborn. That’s why we’re still quite chilly. Knoxville only hits the mid 50s.

Frost Advisories & Freeze Warnings (WVLT)

Saturday morning is not much warmer. We’re ranging from the low-to-mid 30s across the map. The sunshine *is* substantially better. Highs are just shy of 60. Meanwhile, in Lexington, the night game is all about the chill. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, we have a clear sky and quickly dropping temps. You can see the specifics below.

Tennessee at Kentucky (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday through Tuesday are all what I’d like to call ‘pick days.’ We’re a lot warmer. Some even reach for a late-season 70 in the south valley. Clouds start to arrive Wednesday and especially Thursday of next week. Rain still looks likely next Friday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.