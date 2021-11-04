Advertisement

Greenville Woman’s Club to host 50th annual Holiday Bazaar

Two-day passes are $5.00 each and children under 12 get in free.
(WRDW)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greenville Woman’s Club is set to host the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The Bazaar will feature food and vendors.

Various food vendors, like Sno-Biz, Auntie Ruth’s of Chuckey and Coffee Barrel, will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and more. Attendees can also get candied apples from Grann’s Gourmet Apples of Chuckey.

Vendors from North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee will be offering craft goods like jewelry, home decor and holiday decorations.

Attendees can also enter to win prizes in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $5.00 each or three for $10.00.

The Bazaar will be held at Hal Henard Elementary School on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Two-day passes are $5.00 each and children under 12 get in free.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says
The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says

Latest News

Neyland Stadium
Tennessee concludes NCAA violation investigation
Tim Burchett
Tennessee US representative introduces legislation challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate
Knoxville woman sentenced for stealing over $2 million from child non-profit
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday