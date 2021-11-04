Greenville Woman’s Club to host 50th annual Holiday Bazaar

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greenville Woman’s Club is set to host the 50th annual Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The Bazaar will feature food and vendors.

Various food vendors, like Sno-Biz, Auntie Ruth’s of Chuckey and Coffee Barrel, will offer hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and more. Attendees can also get candied apples from Grann’s Gourmet Apples of Chuckey.

Vendors from North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee will be offering craft goods like jewelry, home decor and holiday decorations.

Attendees can also enter to win prizes in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $5.00 each or three for $10.00.

The Bazaar will be held at Hal Henard Elementary School on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Two-day passes are $5.00 each and children under 12 get in free.

