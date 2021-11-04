Knox County man convicted in child rape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County prosecutors have obtained convictions against a man who sexually abused a child and threatened her to keep her quiet, a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen says.

Roger Guinn, 55, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, two counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure, incest and three counts of assault.

According to the release, Guinn sexually abused a girl from when she was 10-years-old until she was 15, and told her there would be “bad consequences” if she went to the police about it. Guinn also told the victim he would “put her family in body bags,” the report says.

The victim reportedly told police about the abuse after Guinn moved out of the home.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to record a conversation between Guinn and the girl’s mother, where he admitted to the abuse, the report says.

“Thanks to the bravery of this child, this offender will never again be able to victimize another minor,” said DA Charme Allen. “We are seeking the maximum sentence to make sure this defendant never leaves prison.”

Guinn will face a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.

