Knoxville woman sentenced for stealing over $2 million from child non-profit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing over $2 million from a Knoxville non-profit that provides help to abused children, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

Angelina Brown, 50, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return in May. According to the release, Brown embezzled the money from 2012 through 2020 while she worked as a staff accountant.

Brown forged 885 checks from the organization and deposited them into her own bank account, the release said. She also reportedly “failed to report the embezzled funds as income on her tax returns,” causing an additional $552,224 in losses.

Brown was ordered to pay a total of $2,616,688.99 in damages and sentenced to three years in prison.

