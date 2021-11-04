Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Marble City Market opens to the public on Friday. It is a15,000 square foot food hall that can seat more than 500 people. There are 11 different food stalls, two Top Golf simulators and a 40 seat bar.

The food hall business model gives chefs the chance to serve their food to a large audience at the fraction of the price of opening a stand-alone restaurant.

The 11 food vendors include:

The venue also has plans to host comedy shows, tailgates, live music, and events. You can learn more about the property here.

