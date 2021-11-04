Advertisement

Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

David Leon Scarbrough is up for parole.
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.(Jeanne Dotts-Brykalski)
By WVLT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a Farragut couple in 1995 is up for parole on December 9, 2021. The couple’s daughter, Jeanne Dotts-Brykalski is fighting back.

”I just assumed it was an auto accident they were hit by a drunk driver and he said, ‘no, it’s intentional they were murdered’ and even to this day when I think about it, my chest goes into a huge knot.”

David Leon Scarbrough took a plea deal in 1998, admitting to the killings. He was sentenced to life with the chance of parole. 26 years later, his second parole hearing is near. He was denied parole in 2015.

Dotts-Brykalski started a petition. ”I want every single person who has signed this petition who has given a reason for signing who has shown us support and compassion how much this means to me. I don’t want a drug dealer, thief, murderer released into our community.”

You can find the petition here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events
Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season-holders
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season ticket-holders

Latest News

Drizzle to showers and spotty snow in the mountains.
Drizzle and flurries to linger chilly clouds today
Stolen Truck with Pendant
Stolen Truck with Pendant
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughters ashes after truck stolen
KNOXVILLE, TN - November 03, 2021 - Head Coach Ross Jolly of the Georgia College Bobcats and...
Lady Vols Win Sibling Rivalry, 108-44