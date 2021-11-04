Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a Farragut couple in 1995 is up for parole on December 9, 2021. The couple’s daughter, Jeanne Dotts-Brykalski is fighting back.

”I just assumed it was an auto accident they were hit by a drunk driver and he said, ‘no, it’s intentional they were murdered’ and even to this day when I think about it, my chest goes into a huge knot.”

David Leon Scarbrough took a plea deal in 1998, admitting to the killings. He was sentenced to life with the chance of parole. 26 years later, his second parole hearing is near. He was denied parole in 2015.

Dotts-Brykalski started a petition. ”I want every single person who has signed this petition who has given a reason for signing who has shown us support and compassion how much this means to me. I don’t want a drug dealer, thief, murderer released into our community.”

You can find the petition here.

