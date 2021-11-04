Advertisement

Smoky Mountain Air Show planned for September 2022

Commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Lee Hartley said the event is planned for September 10th and 11th, 2022.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is coming back to East Tennessee.

Commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Lee Hartley said the event is planned for September 10th and 11th, 2022. On Thursday, they announced the Blue Angels will be joining the show.

Hartley says they expect to have more than 200,000 visitors to the 134th Air Refueling Wing at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

“To walk around and see the excitement people had about the aviation opportunities and to see the kids and their faces, on a personal level that really resonated with me. I think I started my love for flying with my first airshow when I was 6. so to be able to watch that experience and replicate it is really exciting,” said Hartley.

Other aircraft participating will be announced later.

