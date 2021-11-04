Tennessee Attorney General files lawsuit challenging Biden vaccine mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III filed a joint lawsuit with the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate Thursday.

The mandate requires businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure all their employees are vaccinated or receiving weekly COVID-19 tests by Jan. 4, 2022. The mandate also allows for religious and medical exemptions.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court in Kentucky’s eastern district, alleges that the mandate is not constitutional. Slatery spoke on the lawsuit, saying the mandate is unworkable.

“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts,” said General Slatery. “That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”

The attorneys general also said that the mandate is unconstitutional because Congress did not give President Biden the authority to implement such a sweeping mandate.

Several Tennessee lawmakers and leaders have been outspoken against the mandate, which business and health experts have called a good move. COVID-19 has killed over 740,000 people in the United States since the pandemic began.

