Tennessee concludes NCAA violation investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has concluded the investigation into NCAA violations after nearly a year and one million dollars in expenses, according to VolQuest and a statement from the university.

The university statement said that as a result of Tennessee’s findings and in the interest to protect innocent student-athletes, they will not self-impose a post-season bowl ban.

University officials said they would hold themselves accountable considering the nature of the violations, their prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions and the new recruiting environment, etc.

Moving forward, the university said they would now focus on rebuilding the football program and continue supporting student-athletes.

“We will now work to finalize a fair and efficient resolution through the applicable process while navigating a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics that includes transformative change for the NCAA, the Alston decision and significant new name, image and likeness rights for our student-athletes,” the statement said.

NCAA bylaws prevent the university from sharing additional details from the investigation at this time, officials said.

Even though Tennessee has concluded its investigation, the NCAA has not made a final ruling on the case, according to VolQuest.

The statement can be read in full here:

The university has completed its investigation of rules violations within the football program. We are moving forward with our focus on rebuilding our football program and supporting student-athletes. We will now work to finalize a fair and efficient resolution through the applicable process while navigating a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics that includes transformative change for the NCAA, the Alston decision and significant new name, image and likeness rights for our student-athletes. We will hold ourselves accountable considering the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions, the new recruiting environment and other factors. In the interest of protecting the rights of innocent student-athletes, the university will not impose a postseason bowl ban. NCAA bylaws prevent us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we do commit to providing that information when we are able. We appreciate the patience and support of our fans during this process.

