Tennessee US representative introduces legislation challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United States Representative Tim Burchett introduced legislation Thursday challenging President Biden’s universal vaccine mandate, a release from Burchett’s office says.

Under the mandate, businesses that employ more than 100 people must require their employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Rep. Burchett’s legislation, called the ‘Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act,’ challenges the mandate directly, stopping those who are not vaccinated from being terminated. This would include both private and federal employees, even those working for organizations that received federal COVID-19 funding.

Burchett spoke on the mandate, echoing Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s opinion that the mandate will contribute to ongoing labor shortages.

“Federal bureaucrats want to punish any American who disobeys Big Brother Biden’s vaccine mandate,” Rep. Burchett said. “Individuals must decide for themselves on taking the coronavirus vaccine without government threats to their livelihoods if they do not get the shot. Biden’s vaccine mandate will make our country’s labor shortages worse, especially in essential services like public safety and health care.”

Contrary to the republican leaders, health and business experts, like the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable, have agreed with the move, saying the mandate will actually protect workers and customers. COVID-19 has killed over 740,000 people since the pandemic began, and many of those at the most risk are essential workers.

White House officials have said the purpose of the mandate is to motivate those with vaccine hesitancy to get the shot. Multiple studies from both federal and private organizations have found many vaccines to be both safe and effective for adults, and Pfizer’s vaccine recently gained approval for use in children as young as five-years-old.

