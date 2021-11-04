TSSAA announces 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Tuesday, November 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Seth Birchfield, Cloudland, Khalik Ganaway, Peabody, De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg Marquez Taylor, McKenzie, Thomas Wills, McEwen

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs, County, Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon, Cameron Miller, MAHS, Luke Myers, South Greene, Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Ranen Blackburn, White House, Caden Buckles, Alcoa, Jacob Dooley, Waverly, Jamarion Dowell, Covington, Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn, Shawn Gary, South-Doyle, Mason Gudger, Greeneville, Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns, Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central, Malaki Dowell, White County, Walter Nolen III, Powell, Jake McNamara, Page

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland, Carson Jones, Maryville, Alex Mitchell, Riverdale, Destin Wade, Summit, Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian, Bradford Gaines, DCA, Steele Haynes, USJ, Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy, Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy, Craig Cunningham, Lausanne, Langston Patterson, CPA, Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy, Sean Williams, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers, Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II, Levi Moore, Ensworth, Marcel Reed, MBA, William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek, Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma, George Laster, Brentwood Academy, Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II, Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic

