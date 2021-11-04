TSSAA announces 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists
Three finalists in each category to be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Tuesday, November 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland, Khalik Ganaway, Peabody, De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg Marquez Taylor, McKenzie, Thomas Wills, McEwen
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs, County, Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon, Cameron Miller, MAHS, Luke Myers, South Greene, Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House, Caden Buckles, Alcoa, Jacob Dooley, Waverly, Jamarion Dowell, Covington, Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn, Shawn Gary, South-Doyle, Mason Gudger, Greeneville, Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns, Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central, Malaki Dowell, White County, Walter Nolen III, Powell, Jake McNamara, Page
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland, Carson Jones, Maryville, Alex Mitchell, Riverdale, Destin Wade, Summit, Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian, Bradford Gaines, DCA, Steele Haynes, USJ, Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy, Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy, Craig Cunningham, Lausanne, Langston Patterson, CPA, Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy, Sean Williams, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers, Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II, Levi Moore, Ensworth, Marcel Reed, MBA, William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek, Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma, George Laster, Brentwood Academy, Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II, Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic
