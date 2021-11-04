Advertisement

“You can really tell that she cares.” | Mentors needed for Tenn. Promise Scholarships

More mentors needed to support college students using Tennessee Promise Scholarships
Tennessee needs more mentors to help students who are attending college via the Tennessee...
Tennessee needs more mentors to help students who are attending college via the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More studying and more intensity at test-taking time are all part of the transition to college life for Katie Thorpe. She is grateful to her mentor, Jacy, for supporting her through the TN Achieves program.

Now the program needs dozens more volunteers to mentor other students like Thorpe.

“We’ll have midterms or final exams, and she’s very encouraging about that, especially in college when it can be very overwhelming having so many tests at once,” said Thorpe.

TN Achieves recruitment map
TN Achieves recruitment map(TN Achieves)

Volunteers typically assist students from their senior year in high school through their freshman year of college, when they attend a community or technical college while having tuition paid through a Tennessee Promise Scholarship. Thorpe said her mentor is staying in touch with her even in her sophomore year as she attends Pellissippi State Community College online.

Volunteer mentor Danni Varlan said she gets great joy from helping college students, “They are just ready to make some big decisions in their life. And I fit it in because it really is about one hour a month.”

Varlan is the Major Gifts, Grants and Estate Planning Officer for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and also serves on the Board of Regents which oversees the state’s community colleges. She has been volunteering for more than five years as a mentor, typically mentoring several students at once.

Those interested can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says
The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season-holders
Dollywood releases plans for 2022 season ticket-holders

Latest News

Anderson County student creates space to inspire students
Anderson Co. Boy Scout creates space to inspire students
9 students taken to the hospital following a bus crash
9 students taken to hospital after Greene Co. bus crash
Program encourages families to increase first-generation college students.
Arizona State University program inspires first-generation college students
Boy Scout Creates Outdoor Classroom
Boy Scout Creates Outdoor Classroom