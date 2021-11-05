Advertisement

40 years worth of World’s Fair merchandise for sale at Knoxville pop-up shop

Chris Ford’s collection of more than a thousand items now for sale.
Chris Ford's collection of more than a thousand items now for sale
Chris Ford's collection of more than a thousand items now for sale(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1982, the World’s Fair took over the city of Knoxville, bringing in millions of people to visit a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the 20th-anniversary approaches, people now have the chance to get their hands on original merchandise from 1982.

Chris Ford is one of the owners of Sweet P’s and now has more than a thousand items from 1982. He said the collection began in one of his restaurants.

“We themed the first restaurant worlds fair, and old-timers people that have been around immediately started bringing stuff to me, and they would either trade or just give it to me or I would just buy boxes like I’ll give you 100 bucks for that box”, said Ford.

Ford is parting ways with a large portion of his collection through pop-up shops, with part of the funds benefiting the Sunsphere Fund. At Bliss and Tori Mason Shoes downtown, there was a two-hour window Thursday to buy hundreds of items from the 1982 fair.

Ford said there would be more opportunities down the road but didn’t say when those days and times would be.

The Sunsphere was explicitly created for the World’s Fair before 1982, and it now symbolizes Knoxville for many that see it. It’s one of the many lasting impacts of the event for many families in the area.

With more merchandise becoming available through Ford’s collection, there are a few items he’s holding on to.

“It’s a snow globe of the Sunsphere, and the snow and the water are long gone. And on the bottom of it is a dial calendar”, said Ford.

As for how he acquired that item, Ford said he traded two barbeque burritos for it.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Crowe
Father arrested for trying to solicit sex with underage family member, report says
Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
The flu vaccine is recommended for Tennesseans 6 months of age and older
Tennessee to hold free flu vaccination events
Top 8 most dangerous miles along I-40 in East Tennessee.
Top 8 most dangerous miles of I-40 in East Tennessee
Don Wells and Candus Bly
Gag order placed on Wells children case, report says

Latest News

Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
World’s Fair Park to host New Year’s celebration
(Source: AP/Mark Humphrey)
Bridgestone Arena: Guests will no longer be required to show vaccination proof
Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available
(L to R)- Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company; Carol Agee, Dollywood Community...
Dollywood donation to Sevier County Food Ministries will help with holiday meals