40 years worth of World’s Fair merchandise for sale at Knoxville pop-up shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1982, the World’s Fair took over the city of Knoxville, bringing in millions of people to visit a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the 20th-anniversary approaches, people now have the chance to get their hands on original merchandise from 1982.

Chris Ford is one of the owners of Sweet P’s and now has more than a thousand items from 1982. He said the collection began in one of his restaurants.

“We themed the first restaurant worlds fair, and old-timers people that have been around immediately started bringing stuff to me, and they would either trade or just give it to me or I would just buy boxes like I’ll give you 100 bucks for that box”, said Ford.

Ford is parting ways with a large portion of his collection through pop-up shops, with part of the funds benefiting the Sunsphere Fund. At Bliss and Tori Mason Shoes downtown, there was a two-hour window Thursday to buy hundreds of items from the 1982 fair.

Ford said there would be more opportunities down the road but didn’t say when those days and times would be.

The Sunsphere was explicitly created for the World’s Fair before 1982, and it now symbolizes Knoxville for many that see it. It’s one of the many lasting impacts of the event for many families in the area.

With more merchandise becoming available through Ford’s collection, there are a few items he’s holding on to.

“It’s a snow globe of the Sunsphere, and the snow and the water are long gone. And on the bottom of it is a dial calendar”, said Ford.

As for how he acquired that item, Ford said he traded two barbeque burritos for it.

