Anakeesta hosts local appreciation days

Proceeds from local days will benefit Friends of the Smokies
View of the Smoky Mountains from Cliff Top Restaurant at Anakeesta.
View of the Smoky Mountains from Cliff Top Restaurant at Anakeesta.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta in Gatlinburg has invited locals up the mountain to help benefit Friends of the Smokies.

Until Nov. 7, anyone who lives in Blount, Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox and Sevier Counties can enjoy the park for just $5 admission.

With the colors blossoming in Gatlinburg, it’s a great time to experience the Vista Garden or eat at the Cliff Top restaurant while taking in the views of Mt. LeConte.

Friends of the Smokies assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect our Great Smoky Mountains National Park through fundraising, public education and providing volunteers.

Locals are invited to purchase an Annual Pass during this week-long promotion by upgrading their $5 discounted ticket to enjoy the park for an entire year. Visit the Annual Pass page on their website to learn more about all VIP pass holder benefits.

