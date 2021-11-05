Bridgestone Arena: Guests will no longer be required to show vaccination proof

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bridgestone Arena announced Wednesday that guests would no longer be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games starting Nov. 13.

Officials said that the update in protocol would apply to events held at the arena unless a specific tour or event has its separate protocols.

“This change comes after significant improvement in Nashville / Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates,” the statement said.

The CLEAR Health Pass app will no longer be required for guests unless an event has its separate protocols that require a negative test or vaccination upon entry. Upcoming shows that do require a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination will still use the CLEAR Health Pass app, which includes the CMA Awards on Nov. 10 and the Evanescence and Halestorm concert on Dec. 3.

“We would like to thank Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Nashville Health Department, and countless other partners for continuing to provide insight that enabled us to bring this good news to the community,” President and CEO of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators Sean Henry said. “We are encouraged that the data trends are moving briskly in a positive direction; today’s announcement is consistent with our original intention to update our protocols as case counts and transmission levels evolved.”

Officials said the relaxed update to the COVID19 protocols comes because Davidson County’s transmission level has dropped below the “Substantial Transmission” level in the CDC’s established metrics of a percentage of positive tests in the past seven days. The statement also said

“The Metro Public Health Department appreciates Bridgestone Arena’s concern for the health of their fans and for continuing to consult with us on their safety protocols,” Metro Public Health Bureau Director Hugh Atkins said.

Masks remain strongly recommended for guests.

The arena will still be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations at the venue, along with every event.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.