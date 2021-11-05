Chandler Named to Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee freshman guard Kennedy Chandler has been named to the 40-man Lute Olson National Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

Chandler, who last month was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Preseason Watch List, is one of six freshmen on the Lute Olson Award Watch List. Chandler led Tennessee in scoring during the Vols’ exhibition win over Lenoir-Rhyne last Saturday, scoring 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting in just 22 minutes.

He also dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds. Rated by ESPN as the nation’s top point guard in the Class of 2021 coming out of high school, Chandler earned All-America honors from McDonald’s, Spalding and Sports Illustrated after leading Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) to the championship game of the prestigious GEICO Nationals tournament in April. Over the summer, Chandler was part of the 12-man USA Basketball Men’s U19 Team that captured a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

Chandler is set to make his Tennessee debut on Tuesday, as Tennessee hosts UT Martin in its season opener at 7 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets remain available at AllVols.com.

