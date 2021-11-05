Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kroger Delta Division says their Collierville location is ready to reopen after being closed since late September after a gunman opened fire in the store.

Division leaders say the store will reopen on Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m. and Kroger associates will be escorted into the store.

The store closed on Sept. 23 as investigators swarmed the scene. The gunman, identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, is accused of shooting 15 people, including one woman who was killed, before turning the gun on himself.

Kroger has since opened a resource center, a place where those impacted by the shooting can find professional mental health services.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.