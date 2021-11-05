Crossville Marine veteran, truck driver wins $10K in Road Warrior Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eric Curlett of Crossville, Tennessee won the $10,000 grand prize for Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior Contest, officials announced today.

The annual Road Warrior Contest recognizes truck drivers who go the extra mile, a spokesperson said.

“We are honored to host our annual Road Warrior contest and give back to the professional drivers who have such a significant impact on our economy and who work so hard to serve our communities,” said Shameek Konar, CEO for Pilot Flying J. “This recognition is one way we say, ‘thank you’ to the professional drivers we get to serve each day. Congratulations to Eric, Eduardo and David for being our top Road Warriors this year – we appreciate your dedication, commitment to safety and passion for helping others.”

The Road Warrior winner is selected based on story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement to be considered. A spokesperson said thousands of nominations were submitted to the competition.

Curlett is a husband, father, Marine Veteran and has been a glass hauler for Maverick Transportation for six years, a release stated. Curlett had an outstanding driving record and was previously named Driver of the Month and Driver of the Year for the company before his prize.

The release stated that the veteran was always willing to go out of his way to help fellow drivers. He also gave back to the community and participated in an annual convoy to fundraise for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

“After 20 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps, I knew the trucking industry had plenty of opportunities in any direction and found that open-deck trailers were the best fit for me,” said Curlett. “To those that are looking to get into the industry, I recommend they research everything and don’t hesitate to call companies and other drivers to get the information needed to make the decision that is right for you.”

One of Curlett’s fellow professional drivers nominated and described him as “one of the best humans” he has ever met.

The memorable moment that surprised the truck driver can be found on the Pilot website.

“I’m honored that a peer and friend in this industry nominated me for this recognition,” said Eric Curlett. “I didn’t expect to win and it definitely took me by surprise. I look forward to taking my family to a warm weather place to spend a week together.”

Eduardo Andrade of Yonkers, New York, and David Rosenquist of Monon, Indiana, have been named the second and third place Road Warrior winners.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.