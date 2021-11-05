Advertisement

Crossville Marine veteran, truck driver wins $10K in Road Warrior Contest

The release stated that the veteran was always willing to go out of his way to help fellow drivers.
Eric Curlett
Eric Curlett(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eric Curlett of Crossville, Tennessee won the $10,000 grand prize for Pilot Flying J’s Road Warrior Contest, officials announced today.

The annual Road Warrior Contest recognizes truck drivers who go the extra mile, a spokesperson said.

“We are honored to host our annual Road Warrior contest and give back to the professional drivers who have such a significant impact on our economy and who work so hard to serve our communities,” said Shameek Konar, CEO for Pilot Flying J. “This recognition is one way we say, ‘thank you’ to the professional drivers we get to serve each day. Congratulations to Eric, Eduardo and David for being our top Road Warriors this year – we appreciate your dedication, commitment to safety and passion for helping others.”

The Road Warrior winner is selected based on story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement to be considered. A spokesperson said thousands of nominations were submitted to the competition.

Curlett is a husband, father, Marine Veteran and has been a glass hauler for Maverick Transportation for six years, a release stated. Curlett had an outstanding driving record and was previously named Driver of the Month and Driver of the Year for the company before his prize.

The release stated that the veteran was always willing to go out of his way to help fellow drivers. He also gave back to the community and participated in an annual convoy to fundraise for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

“After 20 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps, I knew the trucking industry had plenty of opportunities in any direction and found that open-deck trailers were the best fit for me,” said Curlett. “To those that are looking to get into the industry, I recommend they research everything and don’t hesitate to call companies and other drivers to get the information needed to make the decision that is right for you.”

One of Curlett’s fellow professional drivers nominated and described him as “one of the best humans” he has ever met.

The memorable moment that surprised the truck driver can be found on the Pilot website.

“I’m honored that a peer and friend in this industry nominated me for this recognition,” said Eric Curlett. “I didn’t expect to win and it definitely took me by surprise. I look forward to taking my family to a warm weather place to spend a week together.”

Eduardo Andrade of Yonkers, New York, and David Rosenquist of Monon, Indiana, have been named the second and third place Road Warrior winners.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughter’s ashes after truck stolen
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

Latest News

Previous Knoxville Veterans Day Parade
What you need to know about the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade
Smith & Wesson Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony
Smith & Wesson breaks ground on East Tennessee headquarters
Maryville football
NOTABLE GAMES - round one of TSSAA playoffs
Veterans Mobile Food Pantry
Veteran group to host veteran food drive in Dandridge