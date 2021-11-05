Dolly Parton boutique cuts ribbon in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dolly Parton Inspired boutique held an official grand opening Thursday in Sevierville.

Jolene’s on Bruce Street is where you’re going to find everything, Dolly. From her favorites like butterflies, cups of ambition, shirts that say “Dolly as President” and jewelry will be available to purchase.

The owner said she’s been a fan of Dolly Parton since childhood and decided downtown Sevierville would be a great location for people who visit the Dolly statue.

“I even wrote a letter to her when I was about 10 years old to the Dolly Fan Club. My mom never sent it and when I turned 18 she framed it and gave it to me. So just my whole life, just a huge Dolly fan, watched her movies, listened to her music,” Jessi sexton, owner of Jolene’s on Bruce.

The owner said she would be thrilled if Dolly stopped in and shopped one day.

You’ll find the shop on Bruce Street in downtown Sevierville.

Jolene’s on Bruce Street is not hard to miss as it’s near the Dolly statue. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

