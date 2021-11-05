Advertisement

Dolly's Stampede holiday show begins

The show will last until Jan. 1.
By WVLT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s already looking a lot like the holidays in the Smokies, and it’s no different at Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Show. The “Christmas at Stampede” show started on Nov. 2.

However, Emcee Jay Teter said they’ve been practicing since August.

“We got to get it going early and we’ve got a lot of castmates this is their first Christmas season,” Teter said.

Everyone, including the horses, gets into the holiday cheer.

“We totally transform our entire arena into a Winter Wonderland, it’s really cool... the horses get in the Christmas spirit as well,” he said.

He’s been the Emcee for 24 seasons. He said this is his favorite time of year.

The show runs through Jan. 1, 2022. You can get tickets on their website or call (865) 453-4400.

