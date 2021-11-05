Dry next five days as temps slowly climb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze Warning season is wrapping up on the higher terrain of the Smokies, Plateau, and through SE Kentucky. The growing season there is officially over. Still, we have a Tennessee River Valley Frost Advisory tonight, so if you’re close to Knoxville, you may want to cover the sensitive plants. The other big stories: we’re dry until the end of next workweek and warming in a big way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s gameday Saturday. As you’d expect later in college football season, temps are pretty chilly. In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, Big Orange is taking on Big Blue in the Commonwealth. The away game starts in the upper 40s and quickly falls to the upper 30s. Shortly after, we’re in the middle 30s over Lexington.

Back home, Saturday starts with widespread frost, for basically everyone. We soon boost the temps fast, back just shy of 60 degrees by the afternoon. It’s one of the warmer days in the past week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning is frigid under a mostly clear sky. And yet, we’re warming back above 60 for the first time in a while! We’ve really been in the ice locker with the last cold front’s passage. This dry and seasonal weather is helping us to slowly rebound.

We’re near 70 by Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday. Thursday now appears drier. Friday brings widespread rain and a slightly cooler feel.

