Advertisement

Dry next five days as temps slowly climb

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks temps finally above average next week.
Fall Colors Peak Across Area
Fall Colors Peak Across Area(Thomas Garner)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze Warning season is wrapping up on the higher terrain of the Smokies, Plateau, and through SE Kentucky. The growing season there is officially over. Still, we have a Tennessee River Valley Frost Advisory tonight, so if you’re close to Knoxville, you may want to cover the sensitive plants. The other big stories: we’re dry until the end of next workweek and warming in a big way!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s gameday Saturday. As you’d expect later in college football season, temps are pretty chilly. In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, Big Orange is taking on Big Blue in the Commonwealth. The away game starts in the upper 40s and quickly falls to the upper 30s. Shortly after, we’re in the middle 30s over Lexington.

Back home, Saturday starts with widespread frost, for basically everyone. We soon boost the temps fast, back just shy of 60 degrees by the afternoon. It’s one of the warmer days in the past week.

Tennessee at Kentucky
Tennessee at Kentucky(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning is frigid under a mostly clear sky. And yet, we’re warming back above 60 for the first time in a while! We’ve really been in the ice locker with the last cold front’s passage. This dry and seasonal weather is helping us to slowly rebound.

We’re near 70 by Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday. Thursday now appears drier. Friday brings widespread rain and a slightly cooler feel.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughter’s ashes after truck stolen
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

Latest News

Sun and clouds today
Passing clouds and still chilly for now
At Clingmans Dome and in the Smokies
Gray skies linger Friday before warming sunshine pops out
High on LeConte blog
Drizzle and flurries linger with chilly clouds today
Ben tracks snow
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a ‘killing freeze’ for many in Kentucky tonight as the coldest temps since April arrive.