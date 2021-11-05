East Tenn. Make-A-Wish Foundation grants shopping spree to Knoxville girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted an East Tenn. girl’s wish of a shopping spree at Tanger Outlets on Friday, Nov. 5.

Haley Greene, from Knoxville, was chauffeured to the outlet stores in a vehicle provided by Pink Jeep Tours.

“After battling illness throughout her childhood, she is very excited to enter adulthood feeling confident and fully herself,” a spokesperson said.

Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants wishes to children with critical conditions in the hope to provide hope, strength and joy.

Haley Greene (Make-A-Wish)

