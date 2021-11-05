Advertisement

East Tenn. Make-A-Wish Foundation grants shopping spree to Knoxville girl

Make-A-Wish East Tenn. grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength and joy.
Make-A-Wish with Haley Greene
Make-A-Wish with Haley Greene(Make-A-Wish)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted an East Tenn. girl’s wish of a shopping spree at Tanger Outlets on Friday, Nov. 5.

Haley Greene, from Knoxville, was chauffeured to the outlet stores in a vehicle provided by Pink Jeep Tours.

“After battling illness throughout her childhood, she is very excited to enter adulthood feeling confident and fully herself,” a spokesperson said.

Haley Greene
Haley Greene(Make-A-Wish)

