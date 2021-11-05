Former Clinton marine rescues Afghan family from Taliban, father stuck behind

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Anderson County marine, Travis Ervin, helped a family of five escape the terror and violence of the Taliban. Ervin served in Afghanistan back in 2010, where he formed an incredible bond with his interpreter. The connection was so strong; he’s helped rescue the man and his family from the Taliban.

“This family deserves to be here. That was a part of the agreement with him assisting the U.S.,” said Ervin. “It’s up to the American people to come together and realize we do have power amongst us, and everybody just gets together and rally and make a difference.”

The sounds of gunshots and chaos used to be the family’s morning alarms in Kabul, and now they’re waking up in peace. Yet, they aren’t all together.

When U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands tried to escape the Taliban’s control. The interpreter couldn’t get his family out of Afghanistan because he was stuck in Turkey. He called Ervin for assistance.

The family was cherrypicked out of a crowd of thousands at the Kabul airport.

“It was very difficult. We saw very bad situations,” said the mother.

The interpreter told WVLT News his dreams led him to spend years trying to make it to the U.S.

“It was one of my dreams to be in the United States to live over there. To have a good future and work over there in higher education,” the interpreter said.

The interpreter’s wife, three children and two young brothers landed at McGhee Tyson Airport after staying in somewhat of a refugee camp in Washington, D.C. Travis said the family had to undergo background checks and receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

With Ervin’s help and donations from more than 500 people, the interpreter finally got his family out of harms way, yet he’s stuck in turkey.

“We’re just trying to stay positive and wait for that good word for him to reunite with his family. He hasn’t seen them in two years, and it’s time,” Ervin said.

The marine is asking one last time for the community’s help. You can donate on the GoFundMe page.

WVLT News is not sharing the names of the refugees in order to protect their safety.

