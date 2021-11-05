Advertisement

Former Tennessee Smokies player Jorge Soler wins World Series MVP

By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In 2014, Jorge Soler was a Tennessee Smokies payer. A bigtime prospect from Cuba, with power at the plate in the Cubs organization. As the World Series was underway Soler, now an Atlanta Brave, shined on the biggest stage winning the World Series MVP.

In his time with the Smokies, Soler hit an impressive .415 from the plate and hit six homeruns.

Longtime Smokies broadcaster Mick Gillispie has had a front row seat to many future big league players calling Soler a “tremendous potential.”

Soler hit a go ahead homerun in game six of the World Series that went more than 440 feet. As far as his power, Gillispie said, “every time he hit a regular baseball I feel like it was going to dent.”

Gillispie said it was a pleasure to work with Soler in 2014 with interviews, as he describes Soler’s fun loving spirit.

“He used to play with this electric remote control car which is not always the best idea when you’re out there trying to work and get ready for games,” said Gillispie.

For Gillispie, he found himself cheering for Soler and the Braves during the World Series. He said that with the amount of former Smokies players in the MLB, it’s hard not to cheer for them, and hopes to see more success in the future.

“If they’re in the big leagues and they spend some time with us I always pull for them and I’m hoping we get back to having a bunch of guys play for the team again for all the fans,” said Gillispie.

