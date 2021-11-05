Advertisement

Frost and fog to passing clouds and still chilly for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the warming trend ahead, then the next cold front.
Your Forecast From WVLT
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the last cold front, we’re gradually warming up. Next week ends with our next cold front, with more rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Frost Advisories & Freeze Warnings
This morning is mostly clear, but areas of fog are spreading out in the Valley. That fog can limit the cooling to mid 40s in the Valley, meanwhile other spots are frosty and right at freezing. The Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line are clear and colder in the 20s, so a harder freeze and an end to growing season.

We have some clouds moving around the region that are clipping our area today. This results in filtered sunshine from high clouds and partly cloudy views at times. The high is around 55 degrees, which is 10 degrees below average. There is also a cold wind out of the northeast.

Tonight comes with that same sheet of clouds, so it can slow down the cooling a little. We’re still dropping to around 34 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts with those passing clouds, but they get out of our way for a sunny afternoon. This helps us rebound a little more to around 58 degrees, with a light breeze. Just up the road, the Vols are taking on Kentucky in Lexington. The high there is a couple of degrees cooler, but the game isn’t until 7 PM. Your I’m All Vol forecast cools from the upper 40s at the start, and drops to just below 40 degrees by the end. It’s a chilly one, so take all your warm, orange layers!

Tennessee at Kentucky
Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

