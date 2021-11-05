Gov. Lee extends COVID-19 state of emergency, mask opt-out order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee extended the state’s emergency COVID-19 order Friday. The governor also extended Executive Order 84, a controversial order that allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

Gov. Lee announced the extensions on Twitter, saying they would stand for two weeks.

“I am placing a two-week extension on the current state of emergency as we continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation & how it affects certain provisions,” he said.

The extensions come as a federal judge continues to enforce a masking order for Knox County Schools. Under the federal order, students and staff must be masked while in school buildings. The court also specifically stopped Gov. Lee from enforcing Executive Order 84 in Knox County.

Both the emergency order and the opt-out order are now set to expire at midnight central time Nov. 19.

