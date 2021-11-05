“He’s a friendly crocodile.” | Elementary schoolers create art for justice center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Linden Elementary School artwork from young students will soon brighten the halls of the new Anderson County Family Justice Center in Oak Ridge.

“He’s a friendly crocodile,” said one elementary school artist about her painted and textured artwork. Young children are creating everything from crocodile art to still life paintings to architectural and abstract pieces.

Art teacher Tristy Berryhill says it is a challenge to choose which pieces should hand in the new gallery, since she is proud of each and every student.

Navigator Hollie Allison at the ACFJC said of the currently gray walls, “We’re excited to fill this space with student art.” While the gallery has held professional art already, this will be the first display of exclusively student art. This display will be open to the public during the open house coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Family Justice Center is located at 301 Broadway Ave., near historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge.

