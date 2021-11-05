Local veterans will receive free McDonald’s breakfast Nov. 11

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McDonald’s restaurants across the Knoxville area will honor local veterans by offering complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

A spokesperson said that participating McDonald’s would offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans with a valid military ID during breakfast hours.

“As a partner in our local communities, McDonald’s restaurants have always cared about giving back and serving as a gathering place to the many people that make us part of their lives,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Joe Burger, a 21-year Air Force veteran. “Veterans and active-duty military personnel are true silent heroes in our community, and we are honored to thank them for their selfless service, in a small way, by offering them breakfast free of charge.”

To redeem, head to your closest McDonald’s and show your military ID on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.