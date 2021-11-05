Man killed after being struck by school bus in Jacksboro, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a school bus early Friday morning, according to police.

The Lafollette Police Department responded to a report that Justin Huff, 33, had been struck by a school bus in front of Stockyard BBQ located at 1419 Jacksboro Pike around 5:41 a.m., Captian Steven Wallen said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Huff in the road, conscious and alert. He was treated on the scene for injuries and transported to Tennova North, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Captain Wallen, Tennova North released a time of death for Huff at 7:59 a.m. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Huff’s body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knox County for autopsy, officials said.

There were reportedly no children on the school bus at the time of the incident. Captian Wallen said the bus driver told police that Huff was in the middle of the road before the incident.

The bus driver has not been charged at this time. The LPD will continue to investigate the case.

