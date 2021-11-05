Advertisement

Man killed after being struck by school bus in Jacksboro, police say

The LPD will continue to investigate the case.
Police seal
Police seal(LaFollette Police Facebook)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being struck by a school bus early Friday morning, according to police.

The Lafollette Police Department responded to a report that Justin Huff, 33, had been struck by a school bus in front of Stockyard BBQ located at 1419 Jacksboro Pike around 5:41 a.m., Captian Steven Wallen said.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Huff in the road, conscious and alert. He was treated on the scene for injuries and transported to Tennova North, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Captain Wallen, Tennova North released a time of death for Huff at 7:59 a.m. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Huff’s body was taken to the Regional Forensic Center in Knox County for autopsy, officials said.

There were reportedly no children on the school bus at the time of the incident. Captian Wallen said the bus driver told police that Huff was in the middle of the road before the incident.

The bus driver has not been charged at this time. The LPD will continue to investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughter’s ashes after truck stolen
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

Latest News

Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
LIVE: Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III
Tennessee Attorney General joins seven-state coalition challenging Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting
Vols Head North for Border Battle with No. 18 Kentucky