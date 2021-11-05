NOTABLE GAMES - round one of TSSAA playoffs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Maryville (10-0) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (7-3)

Maryville’s home playoff record has been unblemished for the last 20-plus years, but looked to be in danger during the quarterfinals last season. The Rebels held off an Indians comeback bid and won that 2020 matchup, 35-28. Carson Jones looks to lead the Maryville offense into the state semifinals again this postseason and will turn to receivers Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks to put points on the board.

Karns (6-4) vs. Walker Valley (5-5)

The Beavers are hosting a playoff game for the first time in more than 20 years Friday night. As it has all season, Karns will lean heavily on running back Desean Bishop - who is eyeing Jalen Hurd’s single-season state rushing record. The junior needs 750 rushing yards to break the nearly decade old record.

Anderson County (5-5) vs. Seymour (6-4)

The Mavericks could have folded after quarterback Walker Martinez went down with a season-ending injury halfway through the season but have found a way to go 3-1 since then. Anderson County’s only loss after its non-region defeat to Elizabethton was a 15-12 defensive battle at non-region Bearden. Seymour enters Friday’s game having lost three of its last four games.

Knoxville Catholic (5-4) vs. Christian Brothers (6-4)

After a come-from-behind win over Powell on Rivalry Thursday two weeks ago, Catholic fell in a tight contest to Montgomery Bell Academy to close out the regular season. The Irish are again featured on television this Friday - a 7 p.m. kickoff on myVLT that features four-star running back and Ohio State commit Dallan Hayden - a familiar name to UT fans because his father, Aaron, was a standout running back for the Vols back in the early 90′s.

