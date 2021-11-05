Advertisement

NOTABLE GAMES - round one of TSSAA playoffs

The state playoffs kick off Friday night with first round action across Tennessee. There are several games of significant interest in East Tennessee.
Maryville football
Maryville football(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Maryville (10-0) vs. Dobyns-Bennett (7-3)

Maryville’s home playoff record has been unblemished for the last 20-plus years, but looked to be in danger during the quarterfinals last season. The Rebels held off an Indians comeback bid and won that 2020 matchup, 35-28. Carson Jones looks to lead the Maryville offense into the state semifinals again this postseason and will turn to receivers Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks to put points on the board.

Karns (6-4) vs. Walker Valley (5-5)

The Beavers are hosting a playoff game for the first time in more than 20 years Friday night. As it has all season, Karns will lean heavily on running back Desean Bishop - who is eyeing Jalen Hurd’s single-season state rushing record. The junior needs 750 rushing yards to break the nearly decade old record.

Anderson County (5-5) vs. Seymour (6-4)

The Mavericks could have folded after quarterback Walker Martinez went down with a season-ending injury halfway through the season but have found a way to go 3-1 since then. Anderson County’s only loss after its non-region defeat to Elizabethton was a 15-12 defensive battle at non-region Bearden. Seymour enters Friday’s game having lost three of its last four games.

Knoxville Catholic (5-4) vs. Christian Brothers (6-4)

After a come-from-behind win over Powell on Rivalry Thursday two weeks ago, Catholic fell in a tight contest to Montgomery Bell Academy to close out the regular season. The Irish are again featured on television this Friday - a 7 p.m. kickoff on myVLT that features four-star running back and Ohio State commit Dallan Hayden - a familiar name to UT fans because his father, Aaron, was a standout running back for the Vols back in the early 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughter’s ashes after truck stolen
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

Latest News

Vols head North for border battle with No. 18 Kentucky
UT Basketball Freshman guard
Chandler Named to Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List
Vol soccer
No. 10 UT Beats No. 21 Ole Miss, Will Play For SEC Championship Sunday
Belmont Basketball
Catholic names former Irish standout as next head coach