Tennessee Attorney General joins seven-state coalition challenging Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and six other attorneys generals filed a petition challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private-sector employees, a recent release stated.

The coalition asked the court to review the emergency temporary standard issued by the Biden Administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which requires the vaccination of tens of millions of citizens, according to officials.

“As we anticipated, the mandate asserts an unprecedented expansion of emergency regulatory powers by a federal agency,” said General Slatery. “Its scope and breadth is only exceeded by its length (about 500 pages). It also fails to consider the many steps already taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by individuals, employers and our state.”

In the petition, the main challenge is the legality of the emergency temporary standard through OSHA, therefore, it asks the Sixth Circuit to review the validity of the mandate. Their argument is that OSHA lacks statutory and constitutional authority to issue it.

“The coalition argues that the power to issue emergency temporary standards was delegated to OSHA by Congress for the express purpose of protecting employees from grave dangers posed by exposure to substances like physically harmful chemicals or asbestos encountered at work,” a spokesperson for Slatery said. “However, that authority does not extend to risks that are equally prevalent at work and in society at large. Just last year, OSHA refused to issue a nationwide emergency temporary standard for COVID-19 because ‘COVID-19 is a community-wide hazard that is not unique to the workplace.’”

The coalition also said that the vaccine mandate prohibits sovereign states from enacting and enforcing their own policies in response to the pandemic.

The seven-state coalition includes Tennessee, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Biden issued the order, saying all businesses with more than 100 employees must have their employees fully vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022. Workers will be able to ask for exemptions on medical or religious grounds.

