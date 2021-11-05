Advertisement

Veteran group to host veteran food drive in Dandridge

Veterans and active duty personnel can stop by for boxed food as a ‘thank you’ for serving.
Veterans Mobile Food Pantry
Veterans Mobile Food Pantry(Veterans Mobile Food Pantry)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chapter 18-12 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is set to host a food drive for service members and family this month. The food drive will be held at the Field of Dreams Activity Center, located at 1145 Treadway Dr., on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by for boxed food as a ‘thank you’ for serving. There is no income requirement for those interested. The only requirement is proof of service, like a military ID or DD214. Friends and family of disabled veterans can bring their IDs and get some food on their behalf. Family of those who served are also welcome to come.

CVMA is a group based out of Morristown made of veterans that ride motorcycles as a hobby and do charity work for service members.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can do so by contacting Tara Adkins at 865-964-7773 or cvma1812pro@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
A father had his truck stolen while he was hiking. Now, he is asking for a priceless item...
Father in search of daughter’s ashes after truck stolen
Les and Carol Dotts were murdered in their Farragut home in 1995.
Murder victim’s daughter fights parole for convicted killer

Latest News

Previous Knoxville Veterans Day Parade
What you need to know about the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade
Smith & Wesson Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony
Smith & Wesson breaks ground on East Tennessee headquarters
Maryville football
NOTABLE GAMES - round one of TSSAA playoffs
Eric Curlett
Crossville Marine veteran, truck driver wins $10K in Road Warrior Contest