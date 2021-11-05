Veteran group to host veteran food drive in Dandridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chapter 18-12 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is set to host a food drive for service members and family this month. The food drive will be held at the Field of Dreams Activity Center, located at 1145 Treadway Dr., on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can stop by for boxed food as a ‘thank you’ for serving. There is no income requirement for those interested. The only requirement is proof of service, like a military ID or DD214. Friends and family of disabled veterans can bring their IDs and get some food on their behalf. Family of those who served are also welcome to come.

CVMA is a group based out of Morristown made of veterans that ride motorcycles as a hobby and do charity work for service members.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can do so by contacting Tara Adkins at 865-964-7773 or cvma1812pro@gmail.com.

