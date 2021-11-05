Advertisement

Veterans to receive Shoney’s free breakfast bar Nov. 11

The offer will come with a beverage and will be available at all Knoxville Shoney’s locations on Veterans Day until 11 a.m.
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of veterans and active-duty troops, Shoney’s will offer a free breakfast bar on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The restaurant chain said that the offer is dine-in only and will offer items such as scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, fresh fruit, and many other breakfast favorites.

“Shoney’s wants to thank the dedicated veterans and troops who protect our daily freedoms,” a restaurant spokesperson said. “To all veterans and troops, on your special day, and every day, we salute you!”

The offer will also come with a beverage and will be available at all Knoxville Shoney’s locations on Veterans Day until 11 a.m.

To find a restaurant near you, visit Shoney’s website.

