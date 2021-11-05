What you need to know about the Knoxville Veterans Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade will be held on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Korean War veteran Everett Leroy Prough, 93, will serve as Grand Marshal for the parade.

The event will begin on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue and proceed west on Church Avenue and north on Gay Street. At approximately 11 a.m., the parade will pause for a moment near the Mast General Store, where the Christian Academy of Knoxville choir will perform the National Anthem. Prayer and performance of “Taps” will follow.

Approximately 40 Air Force recruits will take the oath of enlistment to conclude the paused ceremony. The parade will continue down Gay Street and end at E. Magnolia Avenue.

Road closures and on-street parking will be affected by the parade.

“Lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue will close to traffic at 8:30 a.m. Gay Street between Church and Magnolia will close to on-street parking, including metered parking on the viaduct, at 8 a.m. and close to traffic at 10:40 a.m,” city officials said. “Market Street and Union Avenue will close to parking and traffic at 9 a.m. Streets will reopen to parking and traffic after the parade’s conclusion at approximately 12:30 p.m.”

