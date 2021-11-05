World’s Fair Park to host New Year’s celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville will host a New Year’s Eve celebration underneath the Sunsphere as a tribute to the forthcoming 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair, city officials announced Wednesday.

The celebration at the Sunsphere will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at the World’s Fair Festival Lawn.

Live music, DJ-mixed tunes, food trucks, fireworks, a laser show, and a ball-drop from the Sunsphere will be a portion of what the event will offer.

“The Sunsphere is an iconic structure beloved by locals and recognized by people all over the world,” says Kyndra Brewer, Director of the City’s Office of Special Events. “It feels right to welcome 2022 on the World’s Fair Park, which has been such a great place to safely gather with friends and family, especially during the past two years.”

The event is free, welcomes all ages, and starts at 9 a.m.

Alcohol sales will not take place in the park, according to officials.

Free parking will be available in a City-owned parking garage. Visit the Downtown Knoxville website for a map of available parking.

