LIVE THREAD: Vols Head North for border battle with No. 18 Kentucky

Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off a productive open week, Tennessee is back in action this Saturday night with another SEC east showdown against No. 18 Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Both teams will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping their most recent games. The Vols battled hard at No. 4 Alabama two weeks ago before the Crimson Tide pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats fell to Mississippi State on the road last Saturday, 31-17.

