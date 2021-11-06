More sunshine Sunday, warmer days ahead for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine and drier days continue! We will get warmer heading into the new week with a cold front arriving later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another cold night is expected across the region. Widespread frost is expected with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-30s for most by Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed tonight.

New sunrise & sunset times (WVLT)

The sunshine continues Sunday with highs getting to nearly 60 for the first time in a while.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry stretch and sunshine continues Monday through Wednesday with temperatures getting back into the mid to upper 60s.

Our next cold front looks to arrive on Thursday night and potentially stick around into early Friday morning. This front’s timing has changed a little bit, so we’ll keep an eye on it closely over the next few days. Cooler air does return heading into next weekend.

Saturday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

