Police report positive sighting of missing Loudon Co. teen, TBI blood hounds on scene

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Loudon City Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Tegan Daughtery who was last seen Oct. 10 leaving his home. His parents told WVLT News they believe he is traveling on a black and green bike.

There was a positive sighting in the area of Webb Drive and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has brought out blood hounds according to the LPD.

UPDATE!!! Positive sighting in the area of Webb Drive, TBI has brought out blood hounds and along with LCSD and LPD are...

Posted by Loudon Police Department on Sunday, November 21, 2021

The possible sighting was behind Carl’s Drive-In and LPD said he has changed his appearance somewhat to blond hair, blue highlights and red shirt and orange shoes.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any parent,” said Jeff Silvey, his father, said.

Detectives have only been able to find his backpack nearby, which has left his parents pleading for answers.

“The scary thing is him not knowing what to do in this world, or outside this house. He doesn’t know,” Jennifer Silvey, his mother, said.

His parents told WVLT News his learning disability and past trauma, outside of their home, has created a history of him leaving before. Police told WVLT News only a few tips have come in regarding the case. Those calls stopped shortly after Tegan was reported missing, so they’re working with the non profit EquuSearch. The group has seen some success in finding missing persons.

“We’re looking for that one person to call us and let us know that he is safe. That’s all we want,” said Jeff.

Tegan’s family said if you see him call 9-1-1 or Detective Brian Jenkins at 865-408-0408.

A family-friend has created a fundraiser to help the parents find a new home.

