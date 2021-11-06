Advertisement

Powell’s Walter Nolen commits to Texas A&M

Powell defensive tackle Walter Nolen - the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2022 - pledged his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Saturday.
Powell High School defensive lineman
Powell High School defensive lineman(Rick Russo)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell defensive tackle Walter Nolen - the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2022 - pledged his commitment to Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Saturday. The 6′4″, 325lb. senior announced his decision on his Instagram page while in College Station.

Nolen chose the Texas A&M over Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Michigan. The five-star recruit was making his third visit to College Station in as many weeks when he announced his commitment to the Aggies.

