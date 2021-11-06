Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army and the Knoxville Ice Bears teamed up to drop the puck on the 2021 Red Kettle Campaign on Friday night.

”This is a huge, important time for us because this is where we raise a huge part of our budget for the entire year,” said Maj. Cam Henderson with the Salvation Army.

The earnings in the well-known season aren’t used for just Christmas presents but used for things all year.

”The funds we raise now will help us throughout the entire year. If we didn’t have the red kettle campaign we wouldn’t be able to help the folks we’re serving in any of the ways,” said Maj. Henderson.

Teaming up with the Ice Bears, the two are hoping to help show the support of the community and the support of East Tennessee sports teams.

”Usually we like to hear the sound of goal horns go off but we’re hoping to hear tons of red kettlebells and we’re happy to connect our fans to such a good cause,” said Ice Bears President, General Manager, and Co-Owner, Mike Murray.

The Red Kettles can be found across East Tennessee throughout the holiday season.

”If they can just think, ‘I gave a dollar last time, I can give two dollars this time’ if they can, it’s just so needed,” said Maj. Henderson. ”There’s some real needs that are deep and so the funds we raise this season helps us dig deep and say how can we help you escape poverty, homelessness, and have a thriving life.”

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer bell ringers for the season.

