Santa’s Wonderland opens at Bass Pro Shops

Santa is set to arrive Saturday afternoon.
Santa’s Wonderland experience includes games, crafts and a letter box to send your holiday wish list to the North Pole(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa is ready to come to town and visit with the little boys and girls at Bass Pro Shops.

Santa’s Wonderland is up and ready to open Saturday afternoon with a huge parade and Santa at the Bass Pro Shops in Kodak.

Santa has been a part of this for more than a decade and everyone is ready for the season ahead.

They said to reserve your spot in advance, to make sure you get a reservation.

“Yes those reservations can be made a www.basspro.com/santa and they can be made up to 7 days in advance,” said Hilary Yokley with Bass Pro shops.

You get a free photo with Santa and pictures will be taken in a COVID friendly environment.

