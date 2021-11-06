Sunshine wins for much of the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! We’ll have sunshine that wins out over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up to patches of dense fog across the area, but after about 9 or 10 look for all that to fade away.

For the afternoon expect sunshine with just a few passing clouds and temperatures that get into the mid to upper 50s.

This evening should be wonderful as well, reminding you of fall as we move back into the 40s through the 10 o’clock hour.

It’s gameday Saturday. As you’d expect later in college football season, temps are pretty chilly. In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, Big Orange is taking on Big Blue in the Commonwealth. The away game starts in the upper 40s and quickly falls to the upper 30s. Shortly after, we’re in the middle 30s over Lexington.

Tennessee at Kentucky (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning is frigid under a mostly clear sky. And yet, we’re warming back above 60 for the first time in a while! We’ve really been in the ice locker with the last cold front’s passage. This dry and seasonal weather is helping us to slowly rebound.

We’re near 70 by Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday. Thursday now appears drier. Friday brings widespread rain and a slightly cooler feel.

Scattered rain moves back into the forecast on Friday. (WVLT)

