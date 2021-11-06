Advertisement

Sunshine wins for much of the weekend

Several days of warming sunshine
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the weekend! We’ll have sunshine that wins out over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re waking up to patches of dense fog across the area, but after about 9 or 10 look for all that to fade away.

For the afternoon expect sunshine with just a few passing clouds and temperatures that get into the mid to upper 50s.

This evening should be wonderful as well, reminding you of fall as we move back into the 40s through the 10 o’clock hour.

It’s gameday Saturday. As you’d expect later in college football season, temps are pretty chilly. In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, Big Orange is taking on Big Blue in the Commonwealth. The away game starts in the upper 40s and quickly falls to the upper 30s. Shortly after, we’re in the middle 30s over Lexington.

Tennessee at Kentucky
Tennessee at Kentucky(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning is frigid under a mostly clear sky. And yet, we’re warming back above 60 for the first time in a while! We’ve really been in the ice locker with the last cold front’s passage. This dry and seasonal weather is helping us to slowly rebound.

We’re near 70 by Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday. Thursday now appears drier. Friday brings widespread rain and a slightly cooler feel.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Scattered rain moves back into the forecast on Friday.
Scattered rain moves back into the forecast on Friday.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
Aaron Michael King
Child rapist sentenced seventy-seven years to prison on decade long abuse
Farragut High School
Lawsuit filed against Tenn. transgender law on behalf of Farragut high schooler

Latest News

Fall Colors Peak Across Area
Dry next five days as temps slowly climb
Sun and clouds today
Passing clouds and still chilly for now
At Clingmans Dome and in the Smokies
Gray skies linger Friday before warming sunshine pops out
High on LeConte blog
Drizzle and flurries linger with chilly clouds today