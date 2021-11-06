Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood building catches fire
Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood
Food prepared by Seoul Brothers at the Marble City Market.
Knoxville’s first food hall to open Friday
Roger Dean Guin
Knox County man convicted in child rape
FILE - The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New...
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Farragut High School
Lawsuit filed against Tenn. transgender law on behalf of Farragut high schooler

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
The Salvation Army dropped the puck on it's Red Kettle Campaign.
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign ahead of holiday season
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Maryville football
NOTABLE GAMES - round one of TSSAA playoffs