What will Tennessee get from Biden’s infrastructure bill?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans will benefit from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package that was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The passage of the infrastructure bill will have an immediate positive impact on communities across Tennessee. The jobs created, roads repaired, and high speed internet delivered to rural communities will be life changing,” Tennessee Democratic Party Chair, Hendrell Remus, said. “Despite the benefits this legislation has for all in our state, it’s unfortunate that not a single Republican from Tennessee voted to deliver this support for the people they chose to represent. Tennessee Democrats, however, will continue to make life better for our communities everywhere.”

Several Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill, including U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn. She previously stated that she would rather the bill focus on roads and broadband, skipping out on electric vehicle subsidies.

Blackburn said Congress has to be reined in from “out of control spending.”

The House passed President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it.

Officials said based on the funding formula, the state of Tennessee would expect to receive:

$5.8 billion to improve highways and $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.

$630 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 402,000 Tennesseans who currently lack it. 2,009,000 or 30% of people in Tennessee will also be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

$697 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

$300 million over five years to improve Tennessee’s airports.

Millions of dollars to prevent wildfires, improve cybersecurity, and develop an EV charging network

Approval of the bill, which promises to create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, sends it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped.

Voters “want us to deliver,” Biden said, and Friday’s vote “proved we can.”

Much of the package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans and large corporations, according to the Associated Press.

