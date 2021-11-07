Advertisement

Bristol Virginia Police searching for missing 17-year-old

According to officials, the teen left in her Silver 2015 Kia Optima.
Emma Rogers
Emma Rogers(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bristol Virginia Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Emma Rogers who was last seen leaving her home in Bristol, Va. Nov. 6 at around 9:45 p.m.

According to officials, the teen left in her Silver 2015 Kia Optima with the Va. license plate as, UDU-7060.

Emma was reportedly wearing shorts and a sweatshirt when she left her home. She has a tattoo on her right wrist that is a blue wave with a black outline, BVPD said.

Emma has brown hair, blue eyes and is approximately 5′1″ and weighs 165 pounds.

The teen may be in the Pigeon Forge area, Detective Sgt. Steven Crawford said with the BVPD.

If you have any information on Emma’s whereabouts, call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.

Emma Rogers in Kia Optima
Emma Rogers in Kia Optima(WVLT)

