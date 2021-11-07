Advertisement

Firearm left in convenience store, police searching for owner

Bell County Police say a woman left a hand gun in a pilot gas station aisle.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owner of a handgun after it was found in a convenience store aisle.

The department posted a Facebook post on Sunday and said that a woman left a .380 Smith & Wesson Bodyguard handgun in the candy aisle of the Pilot gas station.

Posted by Bell County Ky Sheriff's Department on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Police ask whoever the gun belongs to call 606-337-6174.

