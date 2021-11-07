Advertisement

Missing 17-year-old located in North Carolina following a car accident

Emma Rogers
Emma Rogers(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bristol Virginia Police Department were searching for 17-year-old Emma Rogers who left her home in Bristol, Va. Nov. 6 at around 9:45 p.m.

According to officials, the teen left in her Silver 2015 Kia Optima with the Va. license plate as, UDU-7060.

BVPD Detective Sgt. Steven Crawford originally told WVLT News that the teen may be in the Pigeon Forge area but she was later located following a car accident in North Carolina, near the Outer Banks.

Emma Rogers in Kia Optima
Emma Rogers in Kia Optima(WVLT)

She was flown to a level one trauma center in Norfolk, Virginia for her injuries and was responsive, according to Crawford.

